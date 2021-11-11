Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.91. 43,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

