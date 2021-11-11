Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.29). Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,077. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

