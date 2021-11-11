Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the lowest is $5.85 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $22.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $23.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,897. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.