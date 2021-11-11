Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.92 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Baker Hughes makes up about 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $82,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 29,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

