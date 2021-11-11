Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.16 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,982. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

