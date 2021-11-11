Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 11,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,762. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

