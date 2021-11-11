XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $55.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.77.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,892,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,998,968. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 8.15.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $640,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 53.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,245,000 after buying an additional 2,317,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

