XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of XOMA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.42 million, a P/E ratio of -132.80 and a beta of 0.78. XOMA has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that XOMA will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XOMA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in XOMA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

