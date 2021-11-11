XMON Trading Up 118.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 118.8% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $16,056.87 or 0.24669523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and $2.52 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00074708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00073849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00096836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,719.34 or 0.07250726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,002.65 or 0.99869047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020247 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

