XIO Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One XIO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.