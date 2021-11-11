Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,210. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

