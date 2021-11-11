Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.
Shares of XERS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,210. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39.
Several analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
