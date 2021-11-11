W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Financial Analysis

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for W&T Offshore and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 5 4 0 2.30

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 51.22%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $12.26, indicating a potential upside of 22.19%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.68 $37.79 million ($0.70) -5.86 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.22 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.55

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats W&T Offshore on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

