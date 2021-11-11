Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 721.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

WOR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

