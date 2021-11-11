Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $833,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,378,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $439,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $368.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.15. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.82.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

