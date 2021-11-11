Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

