Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of WKHS stock remained flat at $$6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,390,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.54% of Workhorse Group worth $31,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

