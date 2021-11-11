Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

