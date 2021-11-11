Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 367,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $980,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIHU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

