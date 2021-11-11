Woodline Partners LP Takes $2.41 Million Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.97% of Tech and Energy Transition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TETC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000.

TETC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

