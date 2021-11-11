Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCAQ. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth $290,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth $304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth $968,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth $968,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth $968,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

SCAQ stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.