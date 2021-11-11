Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,890,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGAC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.