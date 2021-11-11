Woodline Partners LP Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.27% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,724,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GH Research alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

GH Research stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59. GH Research PLC has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.