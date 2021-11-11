William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $335,612.74.

On Monday, October 25th, William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,322,597.80.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.65 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $127.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after buying an additional 329,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

