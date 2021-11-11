William Blair Weighs in on Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

CSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $3,866,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 198.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

