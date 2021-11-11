Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 172,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $472.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

