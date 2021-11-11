Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at MKM Partners

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.59. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $70.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

