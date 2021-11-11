Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.
NYSE:WES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 1,179,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 3.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.
