Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.