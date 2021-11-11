WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.92

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.92 and last traded at $135.95, with a volume of 248683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.58.
WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30.
In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
