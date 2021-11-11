WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.92

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.92 and last traded at $135.95, with a volume of 248683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.58.

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

