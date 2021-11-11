WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,674 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WesBanco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 37.95%. WesBanco’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

