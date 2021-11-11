Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

