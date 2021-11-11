Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.95.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
