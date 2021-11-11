Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $249,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
LULU opened at $457.36 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $478.66. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.83.
LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.60.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
