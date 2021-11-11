Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $249,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $457.36 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $478.66. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.60.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

