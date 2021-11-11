Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84,928 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $249,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $457.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.60.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

