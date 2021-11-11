Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277,142 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $327,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $992,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,419 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $685,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $163,647,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,989. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

