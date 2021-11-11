Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,013,077 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.86% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $252,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after buying an additional 220,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after buying an additional 884,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after buying an additional 304,820 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.21 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

