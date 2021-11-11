Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 50,122 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,122 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $162.08 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

