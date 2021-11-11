Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,312 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

