Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

CSL opened at $235.01 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.68 and a 1-year high of $238.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.