Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CSL opened at $235.01 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.68 and a 1-year high of $238.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
