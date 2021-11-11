Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $324.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $325.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.39.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,582. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

