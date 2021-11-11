Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $336.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.36. The company has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

