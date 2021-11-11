Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 21,343 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $229,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 193.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,732,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

