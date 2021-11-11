Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):

11/8/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $293.00 to $320.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $347.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $295.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $385.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $345.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $355.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $434.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $345.00 to $391.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $335.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $324.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $335.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FTNT traded down $15.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.16. 1,159,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.86. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.35 and a 12-month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

