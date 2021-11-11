Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($5.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.66). Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.39) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

