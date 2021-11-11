WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $255.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.35 and a 1 year high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

