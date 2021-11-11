WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

