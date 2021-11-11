WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 130,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

