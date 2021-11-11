WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $286,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.87 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

