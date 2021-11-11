WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 347 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $113.48 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

