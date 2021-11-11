Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,613. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $243.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

