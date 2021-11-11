Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 913,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

